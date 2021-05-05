Leavenworth police investigating Tuesday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death on Tuesday evening.
According to Chief Pat Kitchens, the department responded to a call of shots fired near North 4th Street and Kiowa Street in Leavenworth around 10:30 p.m.
Upon arrival officers located a man in the street. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
