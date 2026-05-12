Leavenworth police seek help in attempted kidnapping case of juvenile girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Leavenworth are asking the public for help in an attempted kidnapping investigation last Wednesday.

According to a social media post , sometime between 3 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, a light-skinned Black juvenile female was looking for her lost canines in the area of S. Broadway Street and Kansas Street.

Around 10th Avenue and Broadway, a light-colored, four-door truck approached the girl. A white male driver asked her if she needed a ride to help look for the missing dogs.

The girl told police the man aggressively and repeatedly tried to get her into his truck before he grabbed her arm and pulled her toward the truck.

The girl was able to escape. She was unable to describe any details about the truck but described the man as middle-aged with salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-682-4411.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.