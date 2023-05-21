Leavenworth police seek individual for questioning in aggravated arson case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth Police Department is searching for an individual for questioning in an aggravated arson case.

Police shared images of the individual in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the subject's identity is asked to call Leavenworth Detective Kear at 913-680-2506, or through the anonymous CLUE Hotline at 913-682-CLUE.

