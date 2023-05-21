Watch Now
Leavenworth police seek individual for questioning in aggravated arson case

Leavenworth Police Department
Posted at 7:28 AM, May 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-21 08:28:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leavenworth Police Department is searching for an individual for questioning in an aggravated arson case.

Police shared images of the individual in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the subject's identity is asked to call Leavenworth Detective Kear at 913-680-2506, or through the anonymous CLUE Hotline at 913-682-CLUE.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

