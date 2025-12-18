Leavenworth police shoot alleged masked man carrying rifle in city's Central Business District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth police shot a man Thursday afternoon who was allegedly carrying a rifle, wearing a mask and a trench coat near 6th Street and Shawnee in the city's Central Business District, according to police.

Police Chief Pat Kitchens told KSHB 41 that they received several calls about 4 p.m. about the man.

They sent officers to check out the reports. The interaction ended with at least one officer shooting the man.

He was alive when taken by ambulance to a Kansas City-area hospital.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.