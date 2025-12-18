Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
36  WX Alerts
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Leavenworth police shoot alleged masked man carrying rifle in city's Central Business District

Leavenworth Police logo.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Leavenworth Police Department/Facebook
Leavenworth Police Department logo
Leavenworth Police logo.jpg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leavenworth police shot a man Thursday afternoon who was allegedly carrying a rifle, wearing a mask and a trench coat near 6th Street and Shawnee in the city's Central Business District, according to police.

Police Chief Pat Kitchens told KSHB 41 that they received several calls about 4 p.m. about the man.

They sent officers to check out the reports. The interaction ended with at least one officer shooting the man.

He was alive when taken by ambulance to a Kansas City-area hospital.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025