Leavenworth police shoot, kill man allegedly charging at officer with knife Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed by a Leavenworth police officer Saturday night after he allegedly charged at the officer while wielding a knife.

Just before 9 p.m., a man called 911 and asked for police so he could report a crime, he also stated he was armed, per the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Officers with the Leavenworth Police Department responded to the 400 block of North 5th Street and located a 44-year-old male in the front yard of a residence.

According to KBI, the man was armed with a knife.

Officers verbally commanded the man to stop and drop the knife, but the man charged toward an officer.

The Leavenworth police officer shot multiple rounds at the man, striking him with gunfire, per KBI.

Medical aid was provided to the man and he was transported to an area hospital, where he died from injuries.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Leavenworth police requested the KBI to investigate the incident around 10 p.m. that night.

KBI continues to investigate the shooting and will release its findings to the Leavenworth County Attorney.

