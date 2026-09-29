Leavenworth student arrested for bringing gun to school Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth High School student was arrested Monday afternoon after bringing a gun to school.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the school SRO officer was notified late in the day that a student brought a gun to school.

The SRO officer detained the student and located a gun in his book bag.

The student was then arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and transported to the Wyandotte County Detention Center, Kitchens said.

The school district and police department issued a joint statement at 12:45 this afternoon.

Yesterday, students at Leavenworth High School reported that a student may have been in possession of a firearm in the building. Administration and the School Resource Officer (SRO) responded immediately, removing the individual and their personal belongings from the student population and securing them in an administrative office. School administration and law enforcement then began their investigation.

As the investigation continued, the SRO and additional on-duty police officers assisted school administration in recovering the firearm and detaining the student. Because the arrest of a juvenile who may be taken to a detention facility requires judicial approval, the process can take several hours. The time needed to address the immediate situation, conduct the investigation, and coordinate with the appropriate authorities contributed to the delay in notifying families. Ultimately, the student was arrested, transported to a juvenile detention facility in the Kansas City metropolitan area, and subsequently charged with Criminal Use of a Weapon.

After consulting with law enforcement on campus, it was determined that a lockdown was not necessary. Once administration became aware of the situation, the student was immediately removed and contained, allowing the situation to be addressed without placing the remainder of the school into lockdown.

We understand families want timely information when a safety situation occurs at their child’s school. Our first responsibility in the moment is to secure the situation, ensure the safety of our students and staff, and allow administrators and law enforcement to respond appropriately. Once those immediate responsibilities are addressed and we have accurate information that can be shared, our goal is to communicate with families as quickly as possible.

We are especially grateful to the students who brought their concerns directly to adults. They did exactly what we ask of our students: they saw something and said something, giving the adults responsible for their safety the opportunity to take immediate action.

We continue to encourage our students and staff to bring every rumor or concern to the attention of administration so it can be appropriately vetted. We are aware that additional concerns have been brought forward, and administration and law enforcement continue to investigate each one. At this time, no credible threat has been identified following the initial incident. However, administration and law enforcement will continue to review each rumor and concern carefully. Local law enforcement, along with district administration, has been providing additional support at the high school today to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority.

Leavenworth USD 453 & Leavenworth Police Department

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Jackie Williams, USD 453 Chief Communications Officer

913.684.1400, ext 80128

usd453.org [usd453.org]

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.