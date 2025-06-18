Leavenworth woman sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in child pornography case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Leavenworth woman will spend 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

Chloe Wade Gullotto, 25, admitted to FBI agents she used a cellphone to download child sexual abuse materials and create child sexual abuse materials, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Kansas.

The news release stated that from September 2023 to November 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a series of tips about images and videos connected to a cloud account that belonged to Gullotto.

