Leawood bank robbed Wednesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wells Fargo bank in Leawood, Kansas, was robbed around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect, described as a female wearing a red mask, entered the bank on 103rd Street and State Line Road and passed a note to the teller demanding money, according to a release from police.

The suspect is approximately 30 to 50 years old and was also wearing a brown, floppy hat.

The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money in a gray or silver BMW sedan. No one was injured.

"If you might have seen anything in area of 103rd Street and State Line Road, please contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-5555 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477)," the release said.

