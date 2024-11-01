Leawood issues silver alert for missing 83-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Leawood have issued a silver alert for a missing 83-year-old man.

John C. Gound was last seen driving his white Kia Sedona around 3:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of W. 83rd Street and Somerset Street.

Police say Gound has been diagnosed with dementia and is easily disoriented.

Gound is described as five-feet, seven-inches tall, 195 pounds, with white hair, a gray beard and blue eyes.

His Kia has Kansas license plate 066CRU.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.

