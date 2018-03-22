Leawood, KCPD investigating home break-ins

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Detectives on both sides of the state line are investigating two home break-ins that took place in the middle of the day right next to a busy roadway.

Leawood police were called to a house at the corner of 95th and Lee Blvd. Wednesday afternoon after the owner returned home to find his front and back doors damaged.

Burglars took off with electronics worth about $1,000.

Cops believe the thieves worked quickly.

“Some of them [burglars] — higher-end — may be looking for specifics and driving by and looking for things. Other times they’re out and they’re in no particular pattern. They’re looking for something that they think will be easy to get into and out quickly,” Capt. Brad Robbins with the Leawood Police Department said.

While Leawood police were working this case, two minutes away KCPD was looking into another break-in. This one at a house in the Lea Manor neighborhood along Stateline Road.

The homeowner posted on the next-door app she found her front door busted but nothing was taken.

Both police departments are working to figure out if the cases are connected.

Meanwhile, there are steps other homeowners can take to protect themselves.

“Call your local police department and many area agencies will offer an officer to come by and walk around the house with them make suggestions — things they can do for lighting for overnight, trimming bushes,” Captain Robbins said.

Police also remind folks to report anything that seems out of the ordinary on their block.