Leawood pediatrician admits to submitting fraudulent Medicare claims worth $300K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leawood, Kansas, pediatrician admitted to submitting false Medicare claims that totaled $300,000, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Frederick Scott Dattel, 57, practiced telemedicine at RediDoc at the time he committed the crimes.

According to court documents, Dattel submitted prescriptions for durable medical equipment and compounds without examining or speaking to patients, and without a physician-patient relationship.

Between August 2017 and February 2018, Dattel reviewed 1,077 patient files.

He issued orders without consulting or speaking to patients and without knowing if they actually needed the equipment.

During this time, Medicare was billed $312,392 for the equipment and paid at least $211,542 for the orders.

Dattel received a total of $22,270 in 13 payments from RediDoc during this time.

He faces up to five years in federal prison without parole.

—

