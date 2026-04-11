Leawood police investigate report of suspicious device Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood, Kansas, Police Department responded to a reported suspicious device in the roadway in the 8000 block of Ensley Lane on Saturday afternoon.

Police were alerted around 2:55 p.m. Saturday.

The area was secured out of an abundance of caution and the Overland Park Police Department Bomb Squad was called to the scene, Leawood police said in a press release.

The device was determined to be a commercial grade firework, according to a preliminary investigation. It was then safely removed from the road.

There is no immediate threat to the public, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.

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