Lee's Summit apartment residents displaced by fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Oaks Apartments on SW 3rd Street.

Firefighters were called to the building around 9 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report a fire in a neighboring apartment.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire from the twelve-unit building.

Firefighters say the fire from a ground floor apartment had spread to the second and third-floor balconies above.

Once they knocked down the fire, they confirmed the ground floor apartment was unoccupied.

Crews did help one resident from a different apartment get out safely.

No fire spread to any other apartments and there were no reported injuries.

The fire damaged the outside of the building and caused extensive damage in one apartment.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, but the official cause is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is helping residents displaced from three of the apartments.

