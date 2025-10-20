Lee’s Summit man, 41, killed in early Sunday crash in Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 41-year-old Lee’s Summit man died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Johnson County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 12:52 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a 2018 Ram 1500 pickup was heading west on W. Pine Street near Water Street in Warrensburg when he lost control.

The pickup traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch.

Johnson County, Missouri, paramedics declared the driver deceased at the scene.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.