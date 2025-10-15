Lee’s Summit man, 70, struck by dump truck while riding bicycle Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 70-year-old Lee’s Summit man was seriously injured Wednesday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while riding a bicycle.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, first responders took a report of the crash near the intersection of Ranson Road and Hook Lane.

Deputies and paramedics arrived to find the bicyclist seriously injured. He was transported to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said the driver of the dump truck, a 47-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man, remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

