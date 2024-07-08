Lee's Summit man killed early Monday in rollover crash on Interstate 470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday morning on Interstate 470.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the northbound I-470 ramp to NE Woods Chapel Road just after 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The investigation reveals that Lee A. Logsdon, 42 was driving a 2007 Mercury Milan northbound when he failed to negotiate the curve on the exit ramp of the interstate and overturned.

Logsdon was ejected from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m.

