Lee’s Summit man, woman seriously injured in motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit man and woman, both 54 years old, were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

The wreck was reported at 1:30 p.m. near Route E at Struzick, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The two were riding a black 2015 Harley-Davidson Road King when the motorcycle went off the right side of the road and overturned. Both were ejected.

MSHP said the man and woman were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

