Lee’s Summit officer injured after alleged shoplifting suspect drags officer with car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit police officer was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after the officer was dragged by the car driven by an alleged shoplifting suspect.

Police say they received a shoplifting call around 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the shopping center in the 1600 block of NW Chipman Road.

A loss prevention officer at Target reported to police that a female suspect stole several items from Target before driving to a nearby Best Buy.

A responding officer located the female suspect coming out of the Best Buy and attempted to arrest the woman, but the woman was able to get to her vehicle and started it up.

The female suspect then allegedly put the car in reverse and started backing up at a high rate of speed, pinning the officer in the open driver’s side door.

Police say the officer was dragged as the female suspect struck a portable sign, crossed several lanes of traffic and then struck a curb.

The force of the impact of striking the curb dislodged the officer, who fell to the ground.

The suspect fled the parking lot and remained on the run as of Saturday evening.

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