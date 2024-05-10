Lee's Summit police locate 7-year-old boy who'd been missing

Update | Police said James was located and is safe.

Original story | The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 7-year-old boy.

James McDonald was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Southwest Timbertrace Lane, police said.

James is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes with a Patrick Mahomes-style haircut.

Police also are asking that residents check security cameras in the area where James was last seen to see if he was caught on camera.

Anyone with information about James should call 911.

If you have seen James, please call 911; please also check your security cameras in the area to see if you have any footage of James on foot.

—