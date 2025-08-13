Lee's Summit Police Department searching for missing 7-year-old girl with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is searching for a 7-year-old girl with autism who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Mona Alsakeini was last seen in the 500 block of SE Lee Haven Drive at around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

She left the residence in an unknown direction of travel.

Police said Alsakeini is non-verbal, is not comfortable with strangers and will run away from people she does not know.

According to authorities, Alsakeini is wearing the same dress as in the picture provided by the police, but it is turned inside out, so the colors will be muted.

If you see Mona, call 911 as soon as possible.

