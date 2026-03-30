Lee's Summit police investigating shooting at Lea McKeighan Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting at Lea McKeighan Park.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers were patrolling the area when they heard shots ring out, followed by vehicles quickly exiting the north side of the park.

Police were then approached by a victim with a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid and called an ambulance, which transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The north park and roadways around the park were closed for several hours while detectives processed the scene.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact LSPD.

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