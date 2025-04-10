Lee’s Summit police launch death investigation Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police say they launched a death investigation Wednesday night.

A police spokesperson said officers are in the 100 block of NE Churchill Street as part of the investigation.

The spokesperson said police were waiting on a secondary search warrant to be able to enter the home and search for evidence.

The nature of the death was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

