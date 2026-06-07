Lee’s Summit police respond to disturbances Saturday evening during Downtown Days festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department said authorities responded to a series of disturbances Saturday evening during the city's Downtown Days festival.



The department stated officers responded to repeated disturbances in and around the Downtown Days special-event area, including reports of fights, assaults, property damage, large groups of juveniles refusing to disperse, and a weapons-related call.

LSPD requested mutual aid from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol as the volume and severity of calls increased.



According to police, the first significant incident occurred at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday near the carnival area, where multiple people were exposed to bear spray, which was deployed by a juvenile within the crowd.

Throughout the evening, the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to requests for assistance related to exposure to bear spray.

Officers recovered three cans of bear spray at the scene.

In a separate incident, officers recovered a reported firearm after a pursuit on foot involving a juvenile.

Several juveniles were detained and later released to a guardian, police said.

Lee's Summit police stressed that their officers did not deploy any pepper spray, bear spray, chemical munitions, or tasers while in response. Officers, however, did issue crowd-dispersal warnings due to "continued noncompliance."

Police said there are currently no reports of serious injuries to the public or law enforcement.



LSPD said several proactive safety and security measures were coordinated between the department and event organizers ahead of this year's event, including increased police staffing, layout adjustments to improve crowd flow, camera trailers, and additional lighting.

There was also increased private security, reduced event hours, and adjustments to the carnival's size to focus on rides appropriate for children under 12, according to police.



Lee's Summit police said there will be continued discussions with event organizers and city officials about additional improvements and safety measures for future events.

Officials with downtown Lee's Summit provided a statement about the incidents on Facebook Sunday afternoon, which reads below.

Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street deeply values our partnerships with the City of Lee's Summit, the Lee's Summit Police Department, and the Lee's Summit Fire Department. The safety of our community, businesses, and vendors is always our highest priority, and we are grateful for the professionalism and quick response of our public safety partners last night.





Ahead of this year's Downtown Days, we implemented a number of changes designed with safety and families in mind. These included additional security personnel, added security lighting throughout the festival grounds, an earlier nightly close, layout adjustments to improve crowd flow, and a carnival centered on rides for children 12 and under.





We will work closely with our partners to make additional changes so community events like Downtown Days remain as safe as possible for everyone who attends. We are grateful for the support of our businesses, residents, visitors, and volunteers, and we remain committed to our mission of ensuring Downtown Lee's Summit, the heart of our community, remains a safe and welcoming place for all. Downtown Lee's Summit

Anyone with information, video, or reports related to criminal activity during Downtown Days can contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department at 816-969-1752.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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