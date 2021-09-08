Lee's Summit police seek to identify man in regard to burglary investigation

Lee's Summit police are asking for help with a burglary investigation.

On Wednesday, the department posted to social media asking for help identifying a man.

The man is part of a burglary investigation.

Anyone who can identify the person should contact LSPD Det. Owings at 816-969-1671 or the department's Tips Hotline at 816-969-1752.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .