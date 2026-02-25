Lee’s Summit woman, 64, dies in Tuesday afternoon crash in southwest Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 64-year-old Lee’s Summit woman died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, the woman was driving a 2017 Ford Escape on U.S. 54 Highway east of Preston, Missouri, when she lost control.

The SUV veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

