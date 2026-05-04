Lockdown lifted at Mason Elementary following 'reported threat' earlier Monday

UPDATE, 3 p.m. | The lockdown earlier Monday at Mason Elementary School has been lifted following an investigation from police.

A school district spokesperson said police determined the threat wasn't credible. Students were set to be dismissed as normal.

"We know this situation was frightening, especially for our students and for the staff who care for them," the district said in a letter to parents, adding that counselors and additional staff would be made available for those needing help to process the incident. "Moments like this can feel overwhelming, and we want you to know how seriously we take that experience."

ORIGINAL REPORT | Mason Elementary School in Lee’s Summit was placed on precautionary lockdown Monday due to “a reported threat involving the school that was communicated to a local sheriff’s office.”

District officials say that while there is no known active threat at the campus, law enforcement advised the school to implement precautionary lockdown procedures.

The district asks parents not to come to the school as law enforcement is working to “maintain a secure environment for students and staff.”

“All students and staff are safe and secure inside the building,” the district said in a communication to parents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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