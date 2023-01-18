Lenexa man charged in wrong-way crash that killed man in December on Interstate 435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lenexa man faces a murder charge in the December wrong-way, head-on crash that killed a man on Interstate 435 in Overland Park.

Matthew Ryan, 31, is accused of second degree murder or in the alternative, involuntary manslaughter, in the three-vehicle crash that killed Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, Missouri.

The crash happened about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022, when Ryan was allegedly driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 435.

His vehicle struck Wurtenberger's vehicle head-on near Quivira Road and Wurtenberger died at the scene.

Ryan's vehicle allegedly hit another vehicle in an eastbound lane of the interstate.

The driver of the second eastbound vehicle was not injured.

Ryan's bond was set at $250,000.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Johnson County District Court.

