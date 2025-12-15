Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lenexa police ask for help in locating missing woman, 45

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 45-year-old woman.

Amber J. Foster was last seen just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 14, in the area of W. 87th Street Parkway and Winchester.

Police say Foster’s vehicle was located in a nearby parking garage. She was last seen walking toward Canyon Farms Golf Course.

Foster is described as a white female, 5’3” and 135 pounds. She was wearing an orange T-shirt over a long-sleeve white shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts should call 911.

