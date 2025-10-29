Lenexa Police Chief Dawn Layman to retire in December after over 30 years with department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa Police Chief Dawn Layman announced Wednesday she will retire in December after 32 years with the department.

However, she won't be leaving law enforcement. Layman accepted the job as police chief for the Breckenridge, Colorado, Police Department.

“Serving the Lenexa community has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Laytman stated in a news release from the Lenexa Police Department. "I'm proud of our team’s commitment to innovation, integrity, and exceptional service, and I know the department’s future remains bright."

Layman joined the Lenexa Police Department in 1983.

She rose through the department's ranks, serving as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant, and other positions before taking over the department in 2020.

Layman was the fourth police chief in Lenexa.

She was named the Motorola Woman Law Enforcement Executive of the Year in 2015 by the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

“I am grateful for Chief Layman’s three-plus decades of dedicated service to the Lenexa Police Department and the citizens of Lenexa,” said Lenexa City Manager Beccy Yocham in the news release from the city. “The City of Lenexa and its Police Department are better because of Chief Layman’s forward-thinking and compassionate leadership. On behalf of the City of Lenexa, I thank Chief Layman for her remarkable dedication and wish her happiness and fulfillment in retirement.”

