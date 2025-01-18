Lenexa Police Department investigating deadly crash at West 89th Terrace, Park Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of West 89th Terrace and Park Street late Friday night.

At approximately 11:10 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a reported injury crash.

Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles involved in the collision, a Toyota RAV4 and a Ford Bronco. Both vehicles had come to rest off the roadway in a nearby yard.

Two women were in the Ford and neither of them sustained injuries.

The Ford driver was taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Toyota RAV4 was occupied only by a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed that the Toyota was traveling southbound on Park Street when the Ford, traveling eastbound on West 89th Terrace, failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

The Ford struck the Toyota, forcing both vehicles off the roadway.

