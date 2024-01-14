Lenexa Police launch investigation following deadly disturbance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa say one person has died and another person is in custody following an incident Saturday night.

Lenexa police were called out around 7 p.m. Saturday on an armed disturbance in the 13300 block of W. 87th Street.

Police tweeted an update around 8:45 p.m. that one person was deceased and another was in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

