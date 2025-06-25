KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.

Surveillance captured the woman walking a 2-year-old male, gray and white pit bull, on June 16, 2025, around the area of Sante Fe Trail Drive and Rosehill Road.

Lenexa police looking for woman who hit, abandoned pit bull

During the walk, the woman can be seen striking the dog multiple times. Police say the dog suffered injuries to its eyes.

The woman later abandons the dog in the 9100 block of Rosehill Road. Police say the woman was seen walking in the Old Town Lenexa area shortly before abandoning the dog.

Police later located the dog, which they described as friendly. The dog was taken to Great Plains SPCA, where it is available for adoption.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call Lenexa Animal Control at 913-477-7385.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.