Lenexa police negotiating with armed man in parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa were negotiating with an armed suspect Wednesday morning in a parking lot.
A Lenexa police spokesperson said officers were called around 7:45 a.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot near W. 79th Street and Barton Street.
When officers arrived, the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm to officers.
The police spokesperson said officers are attempting to resolve the situation peacefully.
The location of the incident is in a business park.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
