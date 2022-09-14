Lenexa police negotiating with armed man in parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa were negotiating with an armed suspect Wednesday morning in a parking lot.

A Lenexa police spokesperson said officers were called around 7:45 a.m. to investigate a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot near W. 79th Street and Barton Street.

When officers arrived, the suspect allegedly displayed a firearm to officers.

The police spokesperson said officers are attempting to resolve the situation peacefully.

The location of the incident is in a business park.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

