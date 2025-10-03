Lenexa police officers use teamwork, including drone, to arrest suspected car burglar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police used both human teamwork and high-tech gear earlier this week to capture a suspected car burglar who arrived at the crime scene in a stolen car.

A Lenexa Police Department Facebook post states that police dispatchers sent evening shift officers on a call that a car burglar was stealing from vehicles near Kansas 10 Highway and Canyon Creek Parkway.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a suspect run from the area.

The officers used a drone operator, a K9 and police officers on foot to quickly find and arrest the suspect.

The suspect in the case is a juvenile and has not been charged, according to Lenexa police.

