Lenexa police seek information in 1986 cold case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is asking the public for help in a cold case from 1986.

Joyce Welch disappeared the night of July 4, 1986, after leaving a bar in Old Town Lenexa.

Police said the 39-year-old woman was last seen alive around 10:30 p.m. walking east from the area of Santa Fe Trail Drive and Pflumm Road.

Her purse was found blocks away early the next morning, and her remains were found in a Miami County field in 1988.

Welch’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

“Time changes circumstances, relationships and perspectives,” Lenexa police said in a Facebook post. “Someone may know something that could help investigators finally solve this case.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lenexa police at 913-825-8169. Anonymous tips can be called into the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.