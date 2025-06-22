Lenexa police shoot, kill suspect in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect was shot and killed early Sunday morning in a police shooting in Lenexa.

Police say they responded around 3 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 12400 block of W. 97th Terrace after receiving reports of a person armed with a gun.

At some point after arriving on the scene, at least one Lenexa officer opened fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was declared deceased on the scene.

Police say no officers were injured.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team was activated to handle the investigation.

