Lenexa police shoot, kill suspect in overnight shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect was shot and killed early Sunday morning in a police shooting in Lenexa.

Police say they responded around 3 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 12400 block of W. 97th Terrace after receiving reports of a person armed with a gun.

At some point after arriving on the scene, at least one Lenexa officer opened fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was declared deceased on the scene.

Police say no officers were injured.

The Johnson County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team was activated to handle the investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

