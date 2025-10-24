Lenexa police used drone to help find suspected burglar hiding under heavy construction equipment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A drone helped Lenexa police find a suspected burglar Oct. 21 hiding under construction equipment at a construction site near Kansas 10 and Kansas 7 highways.

Officers also found stolen tools taken from a Lenexa business, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a Lenexa Police Department. Facebook post.

Lenexa police drone, body camera footage show arrest of suspect

William J. Moore, Jr., is charged in Johnson County District Court with possession of an opiate, opium or narcotic, certain stimulant, possession with intent to use and criminal trepass.

Lenexa officers were sent on a prowler call about 3 a.m. on Oct. 21 near Kansas 10 and Kansas 7 highways.

Officers surrounded a construction site and a drone operator flew a drone over the site to search for a suspect inside.

The site is enclosed by a perimeter fence, according to Lenexa police.

The drone operator spotted Moore under heavy construction equipment. Officers and a K9 swooped in and arrested him without incident.

Police said the officers found the stolen tools, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Moore's car.

Moore was arrested earlier this year in another burglary in Lenexa.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.