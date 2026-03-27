Lexington R-V School District employee fired, held in jail after 'inappropriate relations' with student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former school district employee in Lexington, Missouri, is in jail on a 24-hour hold Thursday after being fired Wednesday for alleged "inappropriate relations" with a student.

No information was released Thursday about what job the former staff member held in the Lexington R-V School District.

"The District has been working with law enforcement as it conducts an investigation," according to a social media post from the school district. "While there is no indication that any alleged misconduct occurred on campus or in connection with any district program or activity, failing to maintain boundaries with students in any setting is unacceptable. The safety and well-being of our students is, and will always remain, our highest priority."

The police department said in a press release on Facebook the district and police took "swift action" when the allegations surfaced.

The school district fired the former employee Wednesday, and the employee is being held in jail pending the possible filing of criminal charges.

This is a developing story.

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