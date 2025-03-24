Liberty firefighters battle commercial blaze Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Fire Department responded to a blaze Saturday night near H Highway and B Highway.

Assistant Chief Jason Whitteck said a passerby noticed the commercial fire and called it in at about 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and fire were billowing from the building. Firefighters had to work to knock down the fire outside before firefighters were able to enter the building and fight it inside.

While it took about one to two hours to get the fire under control, it took several extra hours to put out hot spots.

Whitteck said he expects the building, which is home to four businesses, to be a total loss.

In addition to Liberty firefighters, Kearney, Ft. Osage, Pleasant Valley and Fishing River crews assisted.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

