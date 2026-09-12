Liberty, Missouri, man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Liberty, Missouri, man was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer Saturday morning on Interstate 70.

It occurred around 2:43 a.m. Saturday on I-70 in Saline County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2027 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by an Annapolis, Maryland, man, 60, was driving east on I-70 at the time of the collision.

The 42-year-old Liberty, Missouri, man stepped into the roadway after he was in a previous crash and was struck by the semi.

The Liberty, Missouri, man was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not reported to be injured, per MSHP.

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