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Liberty, Missouri, man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer Saturday morning

Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
Daniela Leon
FILE
Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Liberty, Missouri, man was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer Saturday morning on Interstate 70.

It occurred around 2:43 a.m. Saturday on I-70 in Saline County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 2027 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by an Annapolis, Maryland, man, 60, was driving east on I-70 at the time of the collision.

The 42-year-old Liberty, Missouri, man stepped into the roadway after he was in a previous crash and was struck by the semi.

The Liberty, Missouri, man was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not reported to be injured, per MSHP.

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