Liberty police investigating burglary at trading card store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a trading card store early Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened at The Warehouse, located at 2101 Kara Court, Suite A, in Liberty.

The store's owner is still working to determine the full extent of the stolen items, according to police. Detectives believe that high-end, rare baseball, football and soccer trading cards were taken from the store.

Police ask collectors, hobby shops, card dealers, and community members to be attentive to anyone trying to sell rare or high-value trading cards under suspicious circumstances.

You can contact the TIPS hotline (816-474-8477) or the Liberty's Criminal Investigations Unit (816-439-4730) if you observe anything unusual or have information that may help investigators.

You can remain anonymous when submitting information through the TIPS Hotline and may receive a cash reward.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.