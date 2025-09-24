Liberty police looking for Veronica Werner, a woman with autism, missing since Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty police need the public's help to find Veronica Warner, a woman with autism, who has been missing since Monday.

Warner, 40, was last seen walking near Claybrook in Liberty, Mo.

Police said Veronica does not have her cell phone and struggles with directions, according to a police press release.

Veronica is white, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Veronica Warner should call 911.

