Liberty police looking to identify man stealing American flags

Posted at 4:21 PM, May 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who has been stealing American flags from area businesses.

Allegedly, the man is driving a red truck. Police are looking to the public for tips in order to identify the man and/or the exact design of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty PD at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

