Liberty police looking to identify man stealing American flags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who has been stealing American flags from area businesses.

We are looking for your help in identifying this man or his truck. He has been stealing American flags from businesses in Liberty. If you know him, please call us at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1vKHXIbBLm — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) May 30, 2023

Allegedly, the man is driving a red truck. Police are looking to the public for tips in order to identify the man and/or the exact design of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Liberty PD at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.