Lightning possible cause of early Monday house fire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are reviewing whether lightning was the cause of a house fire early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters responded to a house fire call in the 900 block of W. 131st Place.

Crews arriving on the scene reported smoke coming from the attic of the home and made their way inside to start battling the fire.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate without injury.

A KCFD spokesperson said crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

