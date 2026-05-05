Lightning strike blamed in overnight house fire in Warrensburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lightning strike from a thunderstorm that moved through the area last night is being blamed for a house fire in Warrensburg.

Firefighters from the Warrensburg Fire Department were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to a house fire on Fairway Drive.

Crews arrived and located the fire in an attic space of the home.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control, though crews required extensive work in the attic space.

No injuries were reported.

Crews cleared the scene by 5:15 a.m.

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