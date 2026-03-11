Lightning strike causes significant electrical damage to Olathe home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people and their dogs were temporarily displaced Tuesday night after a lightning strike struck their Olathe home.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a residence near W. 172nd Place and Hall Street on reports of a house fire.

Crews arrived on scene and found a fire in the basement. Olathe firefighters quickly put out the blaze.

A spokesperson said investigators believe the cause of the fire was a lightning strike. The spokesperson said the home suffered “significant” damage to its electrical system.

No injuries were reported.

