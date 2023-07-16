Lightning strike sets roof on fire in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit Fire Department crews responded to a lightning strike fire Sunday morning in the 400 block of SW Wintergreen Drive.

A neighbor reported around 11:45 a.m. a nearby house had been hit by lightning and the residence's roof was on fire.

Crews report the occupant of the house was safely outside when they arrived. She then told firefighters she heard a loud boom before a light fixture fell from her kitchen ceiling.

In just about half an hour, crews had the fire under control. It was contained to the roof and attic above the kitchen.

Despite having to pull the kitchen ceiling to access a portion of the fire, there was no other smoke or fire damage to the living area of the single-story, single-family residence, per the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

Once the roof was covered, the occupant was able to return to the residence.

