Linn County, Kansas, man killed in early Thursday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Linn County, Kansas, man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just after midnight Thursday, a 41-year-old Centerville, Kansas, man was driving south on Mills Road about 6.5 miles southwest of La Cygne when he lost control of a 2012 Hyundai Elantra.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, causing the Hyundai to overturn before coming to rest on its top.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, Edward Schultz, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.