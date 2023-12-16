Linn County, Mo., Sheriff's Department asking for help to find woman missing since Dec. 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Linn County, Mo., Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman missing for more than 10 days.

Lurinda Mae Lawrence was last seen Dec. 3 at her home near Meadville, Mo.

Lurinda's blue 2003 Lincoln Navigator also is missing.

The vehicle's license plate number is GE7R7.

Anyone with information should call the Linn County, Mo., Sheriff's Office 660-895-5312.

