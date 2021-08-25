Watch
Longtime Missouri GOP consultant pleads guilty in federal tax case

Posted at 4:35 PM, Aug 25, 2021
ST LOUIS — A veteran Missouri political consultant pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal tax charge, saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

David Barklage was indicted in May on a felony count accusing him of failing to report $443,633 in income from 2012 through 2014. The indictment said that as a result, he failed to pay $151,843 in taxes.

Barklage said in a statement after his guilty plea that he will make full restitution. His attorney, Joseph Passanise, said he will ask for probation.

Barklage operates the Barklage Company and his clients have included several prominent Republicans in Missouri government. He was a consultant last year to the Uniting Missouri political action committee, which provided financial backing for Gov. Mike Parsons's successful election bid.

Barklage also has worked with key players in the Missouri House and Senate, and his efforts in the 1990s helped Republicans take control of the Missouri General Assembly.

